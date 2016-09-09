Win an Eze Group VIP hospitality package when Sheffield Wednesday travel to St Andrew's

As Birmingham City Football Club’s diamond sponsor for the 2016/17 season, Eze Group is giving one lucky Sheffield Wednesday fan the chance to win VIP hospitality for two when the team visit St. Andrew’s on Saturday, September 17th - K.O 5.30pm.

Eze Group is the UK’s leading leisure, travel and hospitality provider – your one stop shop for a better lifestyle. Holidays, business travel, attractions, concerts and unique one-off experiences can all be sourced through Eze Group’s dedicated concierge service.

The VIP hospitality includes:

2 VIP seats in the Eze Group Executive box at St. Andrew’s to view the game

Complimentary pre-match buffet before kick-off

Complimentary match programmes

Half-time and full-time refreshments

Man of the Match visit

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the following question and email to barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Blades VIP Package in the subject line.

QUESTION: What is the name of Birmingham City FC’s home ground?

Closing date for entries: 10am Wednesday September 14, 2016

Dress code in the box is smart/casual wear, no football colours or trainers are permitted. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on Eze Group visit www.ezegroup.com or call 0333 2000 809.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.