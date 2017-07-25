WIN A FAMILY PASS: Visit Sea Life Scarborough this summer

The pengiuns are adorable.

As we watch, two of them chase each other across the rocks of Pengiun Island before belly-sliding into the water.

City Buzz: Sea Life Scarborough review

I’m with the family enjoying a brilliant day out at Sea Life Scarborough. We’ve learned how to to waddle with the 24 adorable humboldt penguins in their walkthrough home and seen this year’s poorly seal pups rehabilitating in Yorkshire’s only seal hospital. There are over 1,000 amazing creatures to see in over 50 incredible displays including sharks, turtles and otters - and I’m pretty sure Imogen, my three year old, has pressed her nose up against the glass in amazement at each one.

But the penguins are definitely our favourite - not that it’s easy to have favourites here. We’ve stared in wonder at the strange creatures in the Octopus Hideout, and giggled at the seemingly smiling faces of the rays in the aquarium. We’ve been bowled over by the cuteness of the otters, and even developed a soft spot for the seahorses.

After emerging blinking from the dim lights of the aquarium into the bright sunshine, and refuelling with ice cream, we headed over to the Pirate Adventure Mini Golf for a swashbuckling game. We weren’t sure how well Imogen would handle a golf club, but this game has certainly been designed with young children in mind, and she loved every second - even sinking a hole in one! We navigated our way around shipwrecks, treasure chests and gunpowder barrels - and I confess the only balls our team managed to lose belonged to me.

We had a brilliant afternoon at Sea Life. I imagine with slightly older children, who would give you the opportunity to stand and read much of the interesting information we were yanked past (‘Look mummy, let’s go over there!’) you could stretch your visit out even more but we had a spent a really enjoyable couple of hours at this attraction by the sea.

