Will Sheffield have a white Christmas this year?

Bookmakers are now taking bets on whether the UK will enjoy a white Christmas this year with temperatures in Sheffield set to plummet.

The last time the UK enjoyed a white Christmas was in 2010 when snow was widespread across different parts of the country.

But bookmakers aren't convinced that the same will happen this year as they start to offer odds on where in the country it may snow on December 25.

Sadly, Sheffield has not been included in any of the bookmakers' odds but we can get a pretty good indication from some nearby places.

Over in nearby Leeds, betting site William Hill have it as 4/1 that there will be a white Christmas while Ladbrokes have them at 6/1.

Around an hour away in Manchester, Ladbrokes have them down as 5/1 to see snow, while they're 7/2 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

The best chance of seeing snow is, somewhat unsurprisingly, in Scotland where Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow all at just 2/1.

Temperatures in Sheffield could fall as low as minus 4C (25F) this weekend as the autumn's first widespread frost spreads across the country.

Sunday night will see temperatures plummet, with many people waking up to frost on the ground on Monday morning.

The Met Office described a white Christmas is for one snowflake to seen falling falling over the course of December 25, somewhere in the UK.

However, the weather experts said they will only be able to accurately forecast the weather for that day five days beforehand.

Sheffield last saw snow on Tuesday, April 25, this year when a quick snow blizzard hit the city late in the evening.