Will roadworks affect your journey next week?

If you're planning on travelling up and down the roads of Yorkshire over the coming week, check the list below to see if your journey will be affected.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week, from Monday 17 July to Sunday 23 July, is correct as of Friday 14 July and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 31 to junction 34 Tinsley

The southbound carriageway between the slip roads at junction 34 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 19 July. The southbound exit and entry slip roads at junction 31 will be closed overnight on Thursday 20 July. This is for works on the smart motorways. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 29 M1 junction 42 Lofthouse

The roundabout will be fully closed including all exit and entry slip roads for bridge waterproofing work, please note dedicated links will be open. The closures will be in place for three nights from Friday 21 July. The closures will take place between 8pm and 10am except Monday morning which will be on until 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 2 Elland Road

The clockwise entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 20 July for routine and barrier repair works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M621 junction 4 Hunslet

The anticlockwise entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 18 July for routine and barrier repair works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

M18 junction 3 to junction 4 Westmoor

There will be narrow lanes both north and southbound with a 50mph speed restriction for bridge works. Lane 2 will be closed with traffic running on the hard shoulder running until September.

M18 junction 2/A1M junction 35 Wadworth

The north east quadrant of the roundabout and junction 35 southbound exit slip road will be fully closed for three nights from Monday 17 July. The south east quadrant of the roundabout and M18 junction 2 southbound exit slip road will be fully closed for two nights from Thursday 20 July. This is for resurfacing works and the closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Fulford to Grimston

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights for resurfacing works on Monday 17 July. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A63 Garrison to South Coates

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 17 July for resurfacing works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.