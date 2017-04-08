Wild police chase ends with string of convictions for driver

A Grassmere man who led police on a wild chase near Chesterfield before crashing into an officer's car was yesterday convicted of a string of charges.

Richard Hardy has been found guilty of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance and possession of a sharp, pointed article in a public place.

He failed to stop his convertible Renaut Megane for police on Derby Road at Tupton on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Wren Park Close resident instead led police on a chase through North Wingfield, Grassmoor and Wingerworth.

The chase came to an end at Grangewood when Hardy crashed into a police car.

He was yesterday found guilty at Chesterfield Justice Centre and will appear at Derby Crown Court on May 5 for sentencing.

Hardy was remanded in custody.