Wife of Sheffield Wednesday coach suffers set back in cancer battle

The wife of Sheffield Wednesday's fitness coach has announced a set back in her fight against cancer.

Andy Kalinins' wife, Hayley, 36, who has been battling cancer for six years, said she is looking for an oncologist willing to take on her case after previously funding her own treatment in Germany with donations from members of the public.

Hayley, a mum-of-four, launched an online appeal for money to pay for a new treatment abroad in January 2016 in a bid to extend her life.

She said British doctors had told her they had done all they could for her but found a clinic in Germany offering a new immunotherapy treatment, which is designed to boost the body's natural defences to fight cancer.

Hayley, who has secondary breast cancer, had already undergone 70 rounds of chemotherapy and surgery when she found the German clinic, which had achieved positive results for other cancer sufferers.

She uses Facebook to update her supporters who have helped fund her treatment by raising over £200,000 so far.

But in her latest post, Hayley, from Derby, said she had a 'sad little update' and that she was now beginning to suffer.

She said she believes to may need further surgery.

"For the first time in over six years of living with cancer I am now suffering with symptoms," she wrote.

"It's breaking my heart and I am finding it extremely hard to deal with.

"Once the children are back at school on Wednesday I have to find a way of getting control back and possibly find an oncologist willing to operate in the UK.

"I scared out of my mind, there must just be a little more inner strength hiding in my body somewhere.

"I'm also back to Germany a week on Monday so can discuss this with my fantastic team out there, however if I need surgery I really want it doing in the UK but at present I have absolutely no care in my own country.

"Tough times."

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/hayleyscancerfight/donate