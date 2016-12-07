Why Yorkshire culture vultures will flock to Hull

Yorkshire culture vultures will next year be lured by the pull of Hull.

Hull City of Culture 2017 highlights, from Ziggy Stardust to Turner Prize and flagged here for your diary, include Beauty in the East open air concert starring local lad made good Paul Heaton.

The former Housemartins and Beautiful South frontman, dueting with Jacqui Abbott (as here at Hull City Hall show earlier this year) will headline KC Lightstream Stadium June 3 show, ably backed by Billy Bragg and The Divine Comedy.

Heaton, self-confessed Blades fan whose early life was "bred in Sheffield, fed in Surrey" settled in Hull in 1983 to form northern alt rock band that produced classics including Happy Hour and almost coveted Christmas chart-topper Caravan of Love.

The Beautiful South's hits including Song for Whoever, You Keep It All In and A Little Time followed from pen of one of our most adroit singer songwriters.

Hull UK City of Culture 2017 CEO and director Martin Green has hailed the gig "one of the highlights of the summer".

He said: "The event's location will resonate powerfully for everyone that lives here. We can expect the atmosphere to be electric".

The home of Hull Kingston Rovers RL club will ring to sounds of old and new material from Heaton and Abbott, TBS lead vocalist between 1994 and 2000 and voice behind such hits as Rotterdam and Perfect 10.