Why we might be seeing more police on bikes around Sheffield in the next few weeks

Police are continuing their crackdown on removing nuisance bikes from the streets of Sheffield.

Up to seven officers on bikes were deployed around Gleadless Valley and surrounding areas last week as part of police's increased presence to address the issue.

Bikes in Sheffield (s)

This was the first of their off road bike operations aimed at removing the nuisance bikes and resulted in four bikes being recovered.

Police said that two of the bikes were unfortunately not found in the best state, with all of them stolen from various areas across the city.

They have also promised more operations similar to this in the future.