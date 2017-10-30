Why the water fountain in Sheffield's Peace Gardens turned GREEN this weekend

Sheffield's water fountain turned into the Rio Olympic diving pool this weekend as it mysteriously turned green.

However, unlike the eery transformation at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre, this change was very much planned.

Green Water Fountain

Visitors at Sheffield's Peace Gardens watched on amazed as the water turned from blue to green and shared the footage on Twitter.

Helen, posting on Twitter, said: "sheffield was so extra at halloween they turned the fountain water green."

The spooky transformation was used to mark Sheffield city centre's annual Out of this World Halloween extravaganza.

Now in its fourth year, this year’s Out of this World was the biggest yet with exciting new acts including The Whale, Bewildered Beasts, Funky Dance Fever, Dancing Stormtroopers, Sparky and Titan Robots, Sheffield Robotics and Lightning McQueen.

Green water fountain

Coun Mary Lea, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure said: “Once again, it was a fantastic event planned with so many new acts, shows and displays to see.

“Out Of This World is one of the most popular major events in the city and one of the most popular events of this kind in the UK.

“This really is an event enjoyed by all, from the sci-fi fanatics and comic collectors to the try out tricksters and little monsters.

“There was something for people of all ages, from the Little Monsters Halloween party on The Moor to the interactive robotics displays from The University of Sheffield.Last year thousands of visitors came to Sheffield for the event and with all that was on offer this year, it was a huge success once again.

“It’s easy to see why people got so excited about it.”

As in previous years, the event was divided into three zones on the themes of sci-fi, magic and Halloween.

Sci-fi lovers enjoyed displays from University of Sheffield Robotics and their very useful humanoid robot Pepper, as well as a whole host of many favourite characters including Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, Iron Man, a Stay Puft and plenty of superheroes and villains.

Car fans were pleased to see kids’ favourite Lightning McQueen return, as well as the Jurassic Park Jeep.

Once again, Dr. Who and the Daleks materialised in the Town Hall plus there were Lego displays, roaming Jurassic Park dinosaurs, sci-fi, music and dance displays – and those in attendance were also able to meet some well-loved children’s film characters, too.

Visitors were entertained in the Magic Zone which ran a programme of mystifying illusion and magic from some of the UK’s best magicians and illusionists. From sleight of hand to the weird and wonderful, Dr Diabolo and Sam

The Scam performed magic tricks that astounded and delighted crowds.

The event took place at locations across the city centre including the Winter Garden and Peace Gardens as well as Barker’s Pool and Tudor Square.

