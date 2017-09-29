Why the man who queued outside Sheffield IKEA from 4am was left 'very disappointed'

The first customer inside Sheffield's new IKEA has revealed he's 'very disappointed' after queuing from 4am.

Chris Emsley, from Parsons Cross, became the first customer to step inside IKEA's long-awaited Sheffield store after a mammoth six-hour wait outside.

People queue outside IKEA Sheffield - Credit: Marisa Cashill

The 27-year-old made a last-minute decision to beat the queues and ensure he was at the front of the line when the doors opened at 10am.

It was not until four hours later that another eager customer joined Chris to keep him company as he waited for the store's grand opening.

However, despite the pomp and ceremony of the opening, complete with free Swedish flags, breakfast food and chocolate bars, Chris said he was left 'miffed' with the store.

He said: "What a disappointment. I queued from 4am and didn't even get a thank-you from the store manager or a certificate saying I was first.

People inside Sheffield IKEA - Credit: Marisa Cashill

"Considering the first customer at the Southampton store got a £1000 gift card, I feel extremely miffed and as though my custom wasn't wanted or needed.

"I would have expected more from a large company such as IKEA and at least have some consistency."

A 17-year-old was presented with a £1000 voucher to spend at the IKEA store in Southampton in 2009 after camping out from the day before.

The first 100 people in the queue also received a POANG chair as a special gift from the furniture giants.

IKEA have run a 'Wonderful Everyday Tour' in the run up to the Sheffield store opening to give customers a glimpse of what's to come.

The company has transformed a Supertram, offered free hot-dogs and even put on a free family BBQ in Weston Park, complete with their famous meatballs.

The tour also included eye-catching artwork by local artists including a Hollywood style 'Wonderful Everyday' sign to greet visitors coming into Sheffield.

IKEA said they were sorry to hear that their first customer was left disappointed by his experience but offered him a complimentary meal.

An IKEA spokesperson said: “We're delighted that Chris was the first in line to come to IKEA Sheffield yesterday and we pride ourselves on giving our customers a warm welcome.

"For the opening of IKEA Sheffield, we wanted to surprise and delight as many people as possible in and around Sheffield with our Wonderful Everyday Tour, in addition to our in-store celebrations.

"We're sorry to hear that Chris was disappointed and we'd love to see him again for a complimentary meal in our restaurant."

Chris said he decided to get to IKEA early after searching for a lost dog nearby.

Speaking outside the store yesterday, he said: "I got here about 4am. I was out looking for a lost dog and whilst I was driving back I thought, why not get in the queue for IKEA?

"It's been great having all these events around the city and there's been a lot of excitement building, especially on Facebook.

"I haven't had any sleep since 11am. I'm on the hunt for bedroom furniture, a new wardrobe and a new chest of drawers.

"Other people got in the queue at about 8.10am so I could have had a bit of sleep. But, I'm happy I'm at the front now."