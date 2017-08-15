Why pizza, fish suppers and whiskey are still on the menu for 107-year-old Sheffield great-grandmother

A great-grandmother who can lay claim to being one of Sheffield's oldest women has reached a new milestone by celebrating her 107th birthday.

Despite being well into her 110th decade, Kathleen Travis - known as Kay - lives virtually independently in her own home in Crosspool and prides herself on preparing her own meals.

Kay Travis, aged two

Born in Sheffield on August 14, 1910, Kay's father, John Gamble, was a soldier in World War One who died in action in 1917, days away from his daughter's seventh birthday.

Her mother later remarried and had a son, whose two daughters are still in touch with their centenarian relative.

Before tying the knot with her husband, Reginald, Kay taught dancing. Reginald managed the long-established silvermakers Travis, Wilson & Co, which was sold in 1976 and eventually became part of Pinder Bros.

The 107-year-old has been settled in the same house for almost 80 years. She has a son, Jon, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Kay Travis in the 1930s

Jon, aged 77, said his mother 'loves to see' her family.

"She has always cooked her own food and has a varied diet, although nowadays, because of arthritis, she generally directs her carer as to how she wants her food cooking," he added.

"She occasionally orders a takeaway pizza or has fish and chips. She has a regular daily whiskey which she believes is good medicine."

Kay used to be a keen gardener, but arthritis has curtailed that pastime, Jon reflected.

Kay Travis and her husband, Reginald, in the 1950s

"She used to regularly play bridge and believes it's helped to keep her brain active."

Day-to-day help is provided by family and social services, alongside HomeInstead Senior Care, a company that tries to keep elderly people living independently for as long as possible.

"Kay still enjoys her trips out for the occasional lunch with her friends and family, and shopping with her carers," said Jon.

She marked her birthday by attending a 'friendship lunch' at the Crosspool Tavern and a meal at Nonna's on Ecclesall Road last week, before hosting a tea party at home on the day itself.