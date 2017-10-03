Why more huge scaffolding has appeared in Sheffield city centre

If you were out and about in Sheffield yesterday, you would have struggled to miss the huge new scaffolding which has appeared on Fargate.

Shoppers were forced to use an improvised walkway to access some Fargate shops, including H.Samuel and Paperpchase, after more scaffolding appeared.

Contractors cordoned off a large area of Fargate, stretching into the middle of the road, as they continued their building work.

The scaffolding stretches from Fargate to Chapel Walk and then into Norfolk Street, but it has grown significantly in the last week.

A new student flat development is the reason behind the ongoing construction works and businesses in the area have been quick to raise concerns about its impact on trade.

The council's cabinet member for business and investment Mazher Iqbal has confirmed that the developer of Fargate House requires scaffold 'to safely convert the building into flats'.

He said: "This will create some disruption to Chapel Walk and Fargate but we will continue to work with them and businesses to reduce this as much as possible."

Carl Dunne, owner of Cards & Gifts on Chapel Walk, said he had no prior knowledge of the scaffold going up and has asked the council to put an 'open for business' banner at either end of the street.

In a special report, the Star spoke to a number of businesses trading between Fargate and Norfolk Street to find out how the scaffolding is affecting them.