Why has one Sheffield United fan pledged to have a tattoo of the Blades' latest striker signing?

Clayton Donaldson has yet to play a single minute for Sheffield United after arriving from Birmingham on Deadline Day - but is on course to be a permanent fixture on the backside of one Blades fan.

And it's all in the name of charity, as United supporter Brett Gregory prepares to get in the tattooists' chair in support of the LJS Foundation, set up by Blades skipper Billy Sharp and his wife Jade after the tragic death of their newborn son Luey Jacob.

On Deadline Day, as the clock ticked towards the 11pm cut-off, Brett tweeted: 'Sign someone and I will get his name tattooed on my a*se!"

Striker Donaldson was confirmed as a United player soon after but, rather than back out, Brett has stuck to his word and pledged to raise money in Luey's memory instead.

He said: "I thought I was safe, until Clayton Donaldson signed. I was then inundated with messages about my earlier tweet.

"Then a fellow Blade suggested I should do it for the LJS Foundation. So here goes.

"If we raise £250 I will have the name 'Clayton Donaldson' tattooed, but if we manage to raise the full £1,000 I will have a picture of Donaldson's face tattooed.

"So please get donating and sharing. We already have a tattoo artist donating the tattoo - massive shout out to Ben Smalley, the owner of Skin Candii in Woodhouse."

The campaign has raised £185 in a day so far.

Last week, a troll was banned by Derby after tweeting vile abuse about Luey after United beat the Rams.

And earlier this week, Owls fan Kevin Ryder acquired a tattoo of United's badge, to raise cash for cancer battler Imogen Ellis.