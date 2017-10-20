Why a Sheffield factory worker has legally renamed himself after his favourite drink brand

A Sheffield man has taken the unusual approach of renaming himself after his favourite drink brand - because he drinks so much of it.

The tea-obsessed Yorkshireman is now officially known as Nathan 'Yorkshire Tea' Garner, 31, after denouncing his previous middle name Derek.

Nathan 'Yorkshire Tea' Garner - Picture: SWNS

The name change, by deed poll, was prompted after pals at work took the mickey out of his mammoth tea consumption.

The avid drinker says he downs on average 20 cups a day and 'sleeps like a baby' at night despite the high caffeine intake.

He has milk and two sugars in every brew, with the first one of the day being at 4am when he wakes up for work.

The Sheffield tea-lover even drinks a cup before he brushes his teeth in a morning.

The single chap reckons the amount he drinks would be even more if he could find himself a Polly to put the kettle on.

Nathan has been sent a 'goody bag' of Yorkshire Tea merchandise, including an apron, tea bags and a towel, in tribute to his unyielding loyalty.

He said: "Because I drink so much tea, one of the lads at work said 'you drink so much of that stuff you should change your name to Yorkshire Tea.

"I thought that's a good idea, I went on the internet and just changed it. Everything thinks it's 'right good'.

"I've got my own cup at work and one at home, nobody is allowed to use those cups.

"I even take teabags round to mum's house when I go and see her because she drinks PG Tips.

"I must drink at least 20 cups a day, I've always got one in my hand.

"As soon as I get up at 4am I make a cup of tea, even before brushing my teeth."

Nathan, who works in a concrete factory, says he has been drinking tea since the age of 12 when he was introduced to the Harrogate-made brand by his grandfather.

He refuses to drink any other tea brand and scoffs at the idea of coffee.

Yorkshire Tea has been contacted for comment.