Whoops! Travel firm blasted after Penistone bus shelter sign spelled as Peneietone

Bus bosses in South Yorkshire have been blasted after spelling Penistone as Peneietone on a new bus shelter.

An eagle-eyed motorist spotted the amazing blunder by the county's transport operator Travel South Yorkshire as the bus shelter was being transported to its new location this morning.

The correct spelling on one side of Penistone Street in Doncaster.

The shelter, which was being carried on the back of a flat bed truck in Halifax Road, Sheffield earlier today has the wording Peneietone Road/North Herries Road written in black lettering on its side.

Twitter user Alastair Todd B, who spotted the blunder tweeted the error, along with a picture and wrote: @TravelSYorks Really? Brand new bus shelter and you can't spell Penistone right?"

He added that the shelter was "ironically" heading towards Penistone Road North when the photo was taken.

It is not the first time the name of the town has been the subject of a spelling blunder.

The blunder on the sign on the other side of the road.

In 2007, Penistone Street in Doncaster was the subject of mirth after council chiefs got the spelling right on signs on one side of the street - and called it Pennistone Street on the other.

The town frequently crops up on lists of Britain's most amusing and rudest place names.

And it comes just days after drivers at a Doncaster filling station were directed towards "petrel" rather than petrol after a forecourt blunder.

We have contacted Travel South Yorkshire for comment.