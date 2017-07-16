Search

Who is Jodie Whittaker? Actress announced as first female Doctor Who and 13th Doctor

Jodie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker, the new Doctor Who

0
Have your say

Jodie Whittaker has been announced as the new Doctor Who lead actor.

The star of Broadchurch has a history of top roles in British dramas.

Back to the top of the page