Who is Jayden K Smith and should you accept his Facebook friend request?

If you have a Facebook account the chances are that in recent days you'll have received a message about a user going by the name of Jayden K Smith.

The warning message has gone viral and reads: "Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friend request.

"He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account.

"If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks."

The question is - is the Jayden K Smith account a danger to your Facebook account?

It seems the warning message is nothing but a hoax and that Facebook users are being duped into sharing it with their contacts.

There is no evidence of an account with the name Jayden K Smith sending friend requests to large amounts of users.

All this means is that Facebook users have nothing to worry about and you can ignore these warning messages.