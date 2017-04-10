Who ate all the pies? Ed Miliband makes return visit to Doncaster late night pie takeaway

The pie's the limit for former Labour leader Ed Miliband - after he was captured on camera making a return visit to his favourite Doncaster takeway.

The Doncaster North MP was captured on CCTV at the Yorkshire Pie House in Silver Street and the picture was shared on Facebook yesterday.

Last year, he tucked into pie, chips and peas at the takeway shop.

Sharing the picture on Facebook, the Yorkshire Pie House said: "Ed Milliband may not mind sending himself up with a bacon sandwich but he prefers a pie.

"Back again on his way to the theatre. Great to see our MP supporting small local business. Thanks Ed."

Last April, he stunned diners when he dropped in and mingled with drinkers and partygoers in Doncaster.

Ed, famously pictured having an awkward moment with a bacon sandwich, enjoyed a slap up feed at the Pie House with the venue posting: "Ed Milliband clearly has taste!

"If you didn't already know what he does on a Friday night, he rocks the pie house with his buddies. Apparently he's a chicken and ham kinda guy with chips and mushy peas. Strong work fella!"