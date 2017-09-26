Which Sheffield shops have signed up for special shopping hour for autistic people next week?

A string of Sheffield shops and businesses will turn down music and dim lights as part of a nationwide initiative to help autistic people next week.

Supermarkets, banks and other shops across the city have all signed up for the National Autistic Society's Autism Hour which will offer customers an hour when shops will take on a different environment for children and adults who can find the noise and lights of stores a stressful and overwhelming experience.

Across the week of 2 October, shops and businesses across the UK will be taking simple steps for 60 minutes that lead to a more autism-friendly world.

Participating shops and businesses will be turning down music and other noise, dimming the lights and sharing information about autism with their employees.

So which Sheffield shops are taking part?

Here's the rundown:

October 2 from 10am:

Sainsbury's: Branches at Crookesmoor, London Road, the two city centre stores and Heeley will all observe the hour.

Halifax Bank: Meadowhall, High Street, Surrey Street, The Moor

Lloyds Bank: Banner Cross, Intake, Broomhill, Hillsborough, Firth Park, High Street.

Schuh: Sheffield city centre

Virgin Money: Fargate (4pm) Meadowhall

October 8 (10am)

Toys R Us: Meadowhall.

Pets At Home: Wadsley Bridge (9am), Heeley (9.30am)

Superdrug: Meadowhall, Hillsborough, Chapel Walk (all 11am)

For more details visit http://www.autism.org.uk/

