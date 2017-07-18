Which Sheffield city centre roads will be closed for Grand Prix cycle race tomorrow?

Several Sheffield city centre roads will be closed tomorrow for the city's Grand Prix cycling event - stay one step ahead by finding out how your journey may be affected with our guide.

The annual cycling extravaganza will race through the city centre tomorrow, with some road closures and bus route disruption.

Here's what's happening and when.

Sheffield City Centre will be heavily affected due to road closures associated with the Grand Prix Cycling event between 4.30pm and 10.30pm.

Arundel Gate (towards TJ Hughes) will be closed from 1745 until 2230. Leopold Street, Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate (from Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate roundabout) will be closed from 1630 until 2230.

For simplicity of FirstBus customers and staff however, all diversions will operate from 16.30 to standardise the changes.

Any buses which operate via Eyre Street into City and usually use Arundel Gate to use Furnival Street, Paternoster Row, Flat Street, Fitzallan Square and back to normal at Angel Street

Buses which do the above, but use Commercial Street, to operate as above to Pond Street and then via Interchange, Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street, Park Square and back to normal at Castlegate.

Any bus which uses Arundel Gate from Furnival Gate (i.e. 52a, 95, 120) to use Furnival Street, Paternoster Row and then either into Interchange (95) or Flat Street, Fitzalan Square and Angel Street before resuming normal running.

Buses from Queens Road / Granville Road to operate via Sheaf Street and Flat Street to avoid greatest delays.

Full details of changes to all bus services are available HERE.

The event, which is being run for the sixth time, will see Sheffield host the HSBC UK National Circuit Championships in which men’s and women’s titles will be decided.

The Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the elite road racing calendar and will see some of the country’s top professional riders going head-to-head for the prestigious red, white and blue national champions’ jerseys.