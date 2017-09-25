Which 30 Sheffield pubs have made it into the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide?

It is the bible of British beer lovers - and a string of Sheffield pubs have made it into the pages of the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide

The 45th edition of the Campaign For Real Ale produced guide contains 30 Sheffield watering holes - from a nationwide run down of more than 4,500 pubs.

So which of the city's pubs made the cut into the new edition? Is your favourite among them?

Here's the full rundown

The Bath Hotel

Devonshire Cat

Red Deer

Rutland Arms

Sheffield Tap

The Commercial, Chapeltown

Fat Cat

Harlequin

Kelham Island Tavern

Shakespeare's

Ship Inn

Wellington

Nag's Head, Loxley

Blake Hotel, Walkley

Gardener's Rest

Hillsborough Hotel

Walkley Beer Company

Broadfield

Brothers Arms

Mount Pleasant

Sheaf View

White Lion

Beer Engine

Beer House

Closed Shop

Hallamshire House

Portland House

Rising Sun

University Arms

The York

The latest edition is out now and is priced at £15.99.