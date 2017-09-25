Which 30 Sheffield pubs have made it into the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide?

It is the bible of British beer lovers - and a string of Sheffield pubs have made it into the pages of the latest edition of the Good Beer Guide
The 45th edition of the Campaign For Real Ale produced guide contains 30 Sheffield watering holes - from a nationwide run down of more than 4,500 pubs.
So which of the city's pubs made the cut into the new edition? Is your favourite among them?
Here's the full rundown
The Bath Hotel
Devonshire Cat
Red Deer
Rutland Arms
Sheffield Tap
The Commercial, Chapeltown
Fat Cat
Harlequin
Kelham Island Tavern
Shakespeare's
Ship Inn
Wellington
Nag's Head, Loxley
Blake Hotel, Walkley
Gardener's Rest
Hillsborough Hotel
Walkley Beer Company
Broadfield
Brothers Arms
Mount Pleasant
Sheaf View
White Lion
Beer Engine
Beer House
Closed Shop
Hallamshire House
Portland House
Rising Sun
University Arms
The York
The latest edition is out now and is priced at £15.99.
