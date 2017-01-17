Where should 4,600 new homes be built in Chesterfield?

Chesterfield residents are being asked for their views on a revised Local Plan which sets out where key housing and industrial developments will take place in the future.

Chesterfield Borough Council's Local Plan strategic planning document has been updated to take account of new Government policy and the changing demand for housing and other key sites.

It identifies:

- Potential sites for more than 4,600 new homes between 2016 and 2033 (272 a year), with reserve sites for another 1,000 homes

- 205 acres (83 hectares) of new employment land

- Retail, commerce and industrial sites

- Open spaces, play areas and environmental spaces

- The approach to finding sites for traveller pitches

- Renewable wind energy sites

A series of public consultation events have been organised to get the views of residents and businesses from the Chesterfield borough, explain the plan further and answer questions people may have. These will be held at:

- A stall in the central foyer area of the Pavements Shopping Centre (outside Tesco) from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, January 19

- A drop-in exhibition in room one of the Assembly Rooms, Chesterfield Market Hall, from noon to 8pm on Monday, February 6

A copy of the draft Local Plan can be found on Chesterfield Borough Council’s website at http://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/localplan. Hard copies are also available at the Customer Service Centre in New Square and Chesterfield Library.

The plan proposes no changes to the green belt area of Chesterfield and protection for strategic gaps and green wedge areas between settlements within the borough. It also safeguards land for the possible future Chesterfield-Staveley regeneration route, Hollis Lane link road and the restoration of Chesterfield Canal.

The majority of new housing will be built on brownfield sites but it is not possible to deliver all of the new homes this way. The proposals would mean building on some greenfield sites at Holme Hall, Mastin Moor, Poolsbrook, Duckmanton and Dunston.

Councillor Terry Gilby, deputy leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "This document will impact on the lives of most Chesterfield borough residents and businesses so it is really important that people are aware of what is proposed.

"Not every site identified as an option within the plan will be developed. What the consultation is seeking is the views of people about whether the suggested sites for housing, industry and other needs are being located in the best places possible given the land available within the borough.

"I would urge as many residents as possible to read the plan and attend one of our consultation events to find out more about the process so they can give informed opinions about what the future developments they want to see in their borough."

The consultation runs until Monday, February 27.

The easiest way residents can make comments is by filling in the response form, available at http://www.chesterfield.gov.uk/localplan, and emailing it to local.plan@chesterfield.gov.uk

Alternatively, respondents can write to Local Plan consultation, Strategic planning and key sites, Chesterfield Borough Council, Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 1LP.