Where are Doncaster's most haunted places? Author wants to hear YOUR ghostly tales for new book

The scariest and most haunted places in Doncaster are being sought out for a new book about the town's ghosts and ghouls.

Paranormal investigator Barry Frankish is putting together a book on strange sightings and apparitions that have been spotted in the town - and is calling on local people to help come forward with their tales.

He said: "The book is aimed at the lesser known hauntings that have taken place in Doncaster, instead of looking at the locations that people are already aware of.

"I want to concentrate on the more personal ones, such as residential and public area sightings and even work place ghosts.

"I am looking for assistance from the people of Doncaster to tell me about any experiences they have may have come across while living in the area."

Mr Frankish, who lives and works in Doncaster, is in the process of writing his first book on the subject and says the idea was party formed by his own experience of a ghostly sighting on Leger Way a few years ago.

He says that participants don't need to be named in the book if they wish and is hoping people will come forward with stories.

He added: "I have lived in Doncaster for a good twenty years now and have a great bank of knowledge as to the paranormal."

Mr Frankish, who also co-hosts an online paranormal radio show every Tuesday on Pulsetalkradio.com, said: "It will mainly look at the unsettled spirits that still haunt parts of Doncaster."

Anyone who can help can contact Mr Frankish via email at brfrankish@gmail.com.