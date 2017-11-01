When should you put your Christmas tree and decorations up?

For many Christmas loving Brits it’s time to start considering when the Christmas decorations will go up, but when is the correct time to start the festivities?

Here's everything you need to know about turning your home into a winter wonderland this December (or November).

When did Christmas decorations go up in the past?

Historically, Christmas decorations weren't put up until much later in December. For example the Victorian period would see decorations come out no earlier than the 22nd or 23rd December -- any earlier was thought of as bad luck. The Roman Catholics also traditionally aimed to avoid any bad luck by waiting until Christmas Eve to decorate their homes.

When do other countries put their decorations up?

The First Sunday of Advent in the Christian Church falls on the 3rd December (ends on 24th) this year and like the Norwegians and the Swedes, is seen by some as the right time to get the festivities started.

The USA is also eager to get the Christmas party started and many American families get their tree and decorations up as early as the fourth Thursday of November -- a week before Thanksgiving.

Australians are also keen to get their decorations up early as Christmas trees are normally put up on 01 December.

But not every country is in such a rush to get the decorations up. German households often don’t put up their trees and decorations until Christmas Eve which means fewer brown needles to clean up.

When is the right date to put up the decorations?

Because of commercialisation Christmas decorations are going up earlier and earlier every year in the UK. Historical traditions are now commonly thrown out the window and the festivities tend to begin whenever each household decides to, so you can decide when to turn your home into a Santa's Grotto.

So when should I buy a tree?

Buying your tree too early will result in the tree’s needles dropping before you’ve even had a glass of mulled wine, so follow the advice of The British Christmas Tree Grower’s Association who recommend buying a tree from 01 December onwards, however, a good compromise is buying a tree 12 days before Christmas to keep it looking fresh.