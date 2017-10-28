When do the clocks go back?

The change to daylight saving time in the UK is just around the corner, and here is when you should set your clocks back by an hour.

The UK reverts to Greenwich Mean Time at 2am on Sunday, October 29.

That means that all clocks are turned back to 1am at that time - and that we should all be able to enjoy an extra hour in bed tomorrow morning.

One way of remembering when the clocks go back is to memorise the phrase 'spring forward, fall back'.

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring, and go back on the final weekend of October in autumn.