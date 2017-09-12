When are the 75mph winds set to BATTER Sheffield? What you need to know about Storm Aileen

Have your say

High winds and heavy rain are set to batter Sheffield this week as Storm Aileen hits the UK.

The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning of wind for Yorkshire & Humber as well as other places across the UK.

A Yellow warning has been issued from 8pm tonight lasting until 10am, with heavy rain predicted tonight and gusts of 50-60mph.

However, from midnight on Wednesday and lasting until 6am an Amber warning of wind has been issued across the city.

A Met Office statement read: "Storm Aileen will bring a brief spell of very strong westerly winds with gusts of 65-75 mph during the early hours of Wednesday.

"Longer journey times by road, rail and air are looking likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. Damage to trees and perhaps buildings, as well as power cuts are expected.

"Flying debris and large coastal waves are possible, and these could lead to injuries."

The rain is expected to last throughout the day on Wednesday but, thankfully, should ease up on Thursday and Friday.