When and where is Sheffield's Christmas lights switch on? All you need to know!

It is one of the most eagerly anticipated dates on Sheffield's festive calendar - and here's all you need to know about this year's Christmas lights switch on.

Thousands of people will descend on the city centre this weekend for the lighting up of the illuminations - here's you complete guide to what's going on.

When is it?

This Sunday - November 19.

What time?

The festivities take place between 2pm and 6pm with the lights switched on at 5.30pm.

Where?

The lights switch on will take place in the Peace Gardens, with a special stage the centre of the activities.

How much does it cost?

Entry is free.

What's going on?

There will be Christmas choirs, Santa's Grotto, carolling and the cast of Sheffield Theatres' pantomime Mother Goose will be keeping the crowds entertained.

There will also be street entertainment, fairground rides and children's characters and the Christmas market, which got under way on Wednesday, will also be in full swing.

There will also be special guest headliners from radio station Heart Yorkshire.

The Sleigh Bar at the top of Fargate will also be open for business.

How do I get there?

By road:

Approach Sheffield city centre from the M1 junction 33 following signs for Sheffield. Once in the city centre, follow signs for Heart of the City. Parking is available at various locations in the city centre and all car parks have dedicated disabled spaces.

By public transport:

By Train: Sheffield has a central train station, which is within walking distance from all city centre attractions. Trains run regularly to all local and national cities and towns. Check the National Rail Enquiries Website for train information. www.nationalrail.co.uk



By bus: Most buses in Sheffield travel via the city centre. Visit the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive's website for information on buses. www.travelsouthyorkshire.com



By tram: The Sheffield Supertram covers a significant area of Sheffield and is a good way to travel in and out of the city. Park and ride from Meadowhall, Nunnery Square, Valley Centertainment, Halfway and Hillsborough. Nearest tram stops are Cathedral and City Hall. For more informaion see the Supertram website www.supertram.com

