Wheelie bins set alight in arson attack in Sheffield

A number of wheelie bins were set alight in arson attacks in Sheffield.

They were found burning in Skye Edge Avenue, Skye Edge, at 9.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters were called out to extinguish the flames.

Lats night crews also dealt with a child's quad bike set on fire in Blackstock Road, Gleadless valley, Sheffield; an industrial bin found alight in Littlefield Road, Dinnington, Rotherham and a car fired in Grange Way, Denaby Main, Doncaster.

A hedge was set alight in a park off Greenfoot Lane, Wilthorpe, Barnsley and a pile of rubbish was found burning in Oldfield Lane, Stainforth, Doncaster.

Anyone with information on those responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.