Firefighters were called out after a wheelie bin was set alight on a Doncaster playground.

The fire on Edlington Lane, Edlington, was discovered at 8.40pm last night.

Crews in the town also dealt with a Volkswagen Beetle set alight in Balby Carr Bank, Balby Carr and a transit van torched on Sutton Road, Askern.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.