Wheelie bin set alight in Doncaster skate park

Firefighters dealt with a wheelie bin torched in a Doncaster skate park.
The fire on Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft, was reported at 3.50am today.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
