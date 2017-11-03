What will the weather be like on Bonfire Night in Yorkshire?

Are you heading out to one of the many organised displays across Yorkshire?

Then you'll want to know what the weather is going to be like so your sprinklers don't get soggy.

Top five: Bonfire Night celebrations across Yorkshire

And the good news is it should be dry on Saturday evening and Sunday evening, although you will need to wrap up warm as it will feel very chilly as temperatures could drop below freezing overnight in some areas.

It's also expected to be breezy, so make sure you stand well clear of any lit fireworks and light them a safe distance from building, vehicles and trees.

The Met Office is forecasting showers tonight and tomorrow morning with temperatures dropping to around 6C before the rain clears east of the Pennines.

Here's the full forecast:

Tonight:

It will be a cloudy evening and night with outbreaks of rain, becoming heavy for a time with mist and fog on hills. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday:

Cloud and rain will clear around midday to sunshine and few showers. Showers will be mainly over Pennine hills with eastern areas becoming drier. Feeling chilly in brisk northwest winds. Maximum temperature 9C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunshine and coastal showers, with chilly northwest winds on Sunday. Then frosty overnight. Mainly dry, bright, but windy on Monday. Gales and heavy rain early Tuesday, then brighter, but showery.