What will the weather be like in Sheffield this weekend?

Here is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.

Today much of the region will be dry with some bright or sunny intervals, especially in the east, although thicker cloud may bring a little drizzle Strong and gusty winds developing with gales across the hills.

Tonight is expected to start cloudy with some drizzle on the hills, but clearer conditions spreading south overnight with the odd coastal shower by morning. Strong and gusty winds easing.

It'll be brighter on Sunday with some sunny spells, but also a few showers in the east. Feeling colder than of late in the north to northwesterly breeze.