What will the weather be like in Sheffield this weekend?

Here is what The Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.

After a dry and sunny start to the day, cloud will bubble up through the morning with a scattering of showers developing during the afternoon, these locally heavy with a risk of thunder, say The Met Office.

Showers this evening will die away through the first part of the night, with lengthy clear spells developing. It will be a chilly night, especially in more rural spots.

The Met Office say tomorrow will get off to a bright but chilly start.

Through the morning there will be plenty of sunny spells, but cloud will gradually build with outbreaks of rain possible in the west later.