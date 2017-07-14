What's on, things to do - your complete guide to days out in Sheffield for the school summer holidays

The long school summer holidays are nearly here - and if you are dreading the cries of "we're bored!" - look no further than our great guide which will give you plenty of ideas for days out and things to do in Sheffield.

Whether you're into fun in the sun, music and laughter, days out, places to go and things to see, there's something for everyone in our great guide.

So get ready, get reading and make sure you keep your little ones happy this summer! And if you have an event you'd like to add to our listings, please email news@thestar.co.uk

Kelham Creators at Kelham Island Museum, from July 20

Super sessions for mini-making youngsters who love to learn! This exciting new toddler group brings to life themes from the museum. You'll learn songs and stories with the Kelham Creator team in the Melting Shop and enjoy make and take activities, dressing up, colouring and family trails!

Every session says goodbye with the River Don Engine in steam!. The event takes place on the first Tuesday and third Thursday of each month for children aged 1-5 years.

Tots On The Farm, Whirlow Hall Farm: July 24/31/August 7/14/21: 10am - 11.30am. Entrance: £5.50

Visit the farm for storytime and see the animals. Multi-sensory and hands-on sessions. A different theme each Monday during the school holidays (not 28/8).

DGP Youth Group - Theatre Summer School at Lantern Theatre: July 24-30

The Dily’s Guite Players are currently in the process of expanding their membership to young people between the ages of 11 and 16 with the formation of a new DGP Youth Group, Sheff Shakes based at the historic Lantern Theatre in Nether Edge. The group is a Shakespeare based, inclusive program whose main aims are to develop young people’s love of theatre by putting on full shows with lighting, sound, costumes and sets, making full use of the amazing theatre facilities that DGP has access to.

Discovery Day - Exploring Egypt at Museums Sheffield: Weston Park: July 25-27: 1pm to 4pm. Free entry

Come along to Weston Park and get creative over the summer holidays in these regular family activity sessions inspired by your favourite museum exhibits.

Be inspired by the 2,400-year-old mummies, as you make some replica relics like those found in real mummy tombs.

Please note - all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Summer Holiday Youth Circus at Greentop Community Circus Centre: July 25-26

Two days of aerial, acrobalance and circus skills. With some fun warm ups, warm downs and games. Suitable for ages 8yrs - 16yrs, with or without previous experience.

Both days start with games and a warm up, with aerial skills including trapeze and silks in the morning & either dance or acrobalance with circus skills in the afternoon. Contact the office 01142448828 or youthcircus@greentop.org for details.

Oh What A Night! Montgomery Theatre, July 25-29. 7.15pm. Admission £11, children £9

Presented by KD Dance, a blend of tap, contemporary dance, the ballet of Cinderella and a unique interpretation of much-loved music and dance from the shows, this is a night to remember for the whole family.

Medieval Tinsley: Family Arts Day at The Old Tinsley Infant School, July 25: 10am - 6pm. Free entry

Tinsley has a long history, including being the location of a medieval farming community and manor house. Join a fun and creative day for all the family. Try out activities with an artist and the community heritage team, as you think about the Tinsley of seven hundred years ago. This event is free, with free refreshments available. Please drop in at any time, no need for prior booking.

Summer Dance Dayz at Nycha Dance Creations: July 26 - August 9

Nycha Dance are offering fun filled school holiday dance, games and arts and craft for age 5 to 12. Covering street dance, contemporary, dance theatre and more. Visit www.nychadancecreations.co.uk.

Sheffield By The Seaside at Sheffield City Centre: July 27 - August 28. Free entry

Why go to the seaside when the seaside can come to you? The city centre will be filled with plenty of summer activities and fun throughout August including rides, games and food and drink.

Murder on the Terrace, The Botanical Gardens, July 28-30: Prices £16–£19 (£11–£14; Children £11–£14; £49–£61)

Murder mystery for ages 12+!

The scene is set – A respectable garden party to celebrate Lord Cava’s retirement and the handing over of his sparkling wine empire to his nephew, Charles Standen-Delliver. It is no secret that Charles intends to shut down the business and convert Lord Cava’s Manor (The Cavary) into a conference centre.

Unsurprisingly, Charles is later found dead, poisoned, clutching Percival – Lord Cava’s beloved pet parrot. The garden party is thrown into disarray, the sardonic Inspector Back arrives to investigate and the twists and turns of a whodunit both puzzle and entertain alongside dangerous amounts of humour. Can you solve the mystery?

This original murder-mystery by David Kerby-Kendall is an interactive play with references to Downton and Agatha Christie, part romp, part farce and a whole lot of fun. Come along and figure out if you can decipher ‘whodunit’?!

Sheffield NatureFest at Museums Sheffield: Weston Park: July 29. 10am - 6pm. Free entry

Join Museums Sheffield: Weston Park as they celebrate all things nature, including nature stalls, bird watching, bug hunting and arts and crafts.

Experts will be on hand to show you how to help record and identify plants and animals and enjoy wildlife in your own backyard.

Wisewood Car Boot and Fun Day at Wisewood Sports Centre: July 29

Car Boot and Fun Day, including bouncy castle, raffle and tombola, stalls, sports taster sessions, refreshments from RIVA, crafts from 11am to 3pm

Parkwood Springs Open Day: July 29

As part of the Sheffield Living Waters project, Froglife and Sheffield County Council have restored heathland and created and restored ponds at Parkwood Springs. To celebrate this work an open day will be held from 11am to 2pm. You can take part in games and craft activities related to the Year of the Toad. Come on a guided walk and talk showing you the work. Pond dip to find out what’s living in the ponds.

Summer School at the Crucible Theatre, July 31-August 12

Over two weeks participants work with directors and artists to develop their performance skills, culminating in a performance in the Studio Theatre. Email summerschool@sheffieldtheatres.co.uk for further information.

Summer Play Day at The Montgomery, July 31

Join a creative storytelling experience inspired by traditional stories. Using games and fun activities, you will be able explore the stories together; make up new twists and turns, and learn how to create your own characters and bring them to life!

Led by Sheffield-based storyteller, Carmel Page, who has a house on the edge of the city, but who lives in a world of her own. She has been engaging audiences for many years and teaching her skills to all ages. Contact 0114 272 0455 or info@TheMontgomery.org.uk to book.

Bing Bunny comes to Meadowhall, August 5

Make your little one’s dreams come true, come down to The Entertainer at Meadowhall to meet Bing Bunny, the star of the hit CBeebies show!

Bring your youngsters along to snap a photograph with Bing, join in with fun games, and receive a set of stickers and Bing Bunny ears!

Spread the word of this exciting event because Bing will be at Meadowhall for one day only before he hops off on the rest of his UK tour

This is a free event but tickets are limited so pick yours up now from The Entertainer, Meadowhall to avoid disappointment.

Small Stories: At Home in a Dolls' House at Museums Sheffield: Weston Park, from August 5

Small Stories will take visitors to Weston Park on a journey through the history of the home through 12 intricately crafted dolls’ houses spanning over 300 years. Marriages, parties, politics and crime play out in country mansions, suburban villas, newly-built council estates and high-rise apartments, as each house is brought to life by the characters that live and work there

Music Festival, Handsworth Old Rectory Community Centre, August 6

There will be six live acts, BBQ, bar, rides and more with everything from disco, pop and rock on offer. The event takes place from 11.30am to 8pm

Special Olympics: August 7-12

Iconic singer Tony Hadley will be headlining at the Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics GB’s National Games at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane Stadium on August 8.

The show will be hosted by three big name stars – Downton Abbey’s Jim Carter, F1 broadcaster Suzi Perry and football pundit Chris Kamara.

Additional entertainment on the night will be provided by the Rationale Theatre Company and will see local talented Yorkshire based artists including ‘Under the Stars’, ‘Team Power Stilts’, ‘Aim To Dance’, ‘Kansaze African Dancers’, ‘Chinese Lions Dance’, ‘Team Katalyst’ Dance & Gymnasts and the ‘ParaCheer’ Cheerleaders.

Also at Special Olympics GB’s Opening Ceremony will be James Toseland – former double World Superbikes Champion turned rock music artist – who will be performing ‘We’ll Stop at Nothing’, the 2017 Official Special Olympics National Summer Games Anthem.

Sheffield Film & Comic Con 2017 at Sheffield Arena, August 12-13

Following the success of the last 3 Sheffield Film & Comic Con's at the Sheffield Arena the event returns for it's fourth year on Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th August.

The event will again feature Cosplay - where costumes can be displayed on stage with a chance to win prizes; a comic zone where you can meet comic writers & artistes, comic creation master classes & buy that rare edition; artiste alley were amateur comic & manga artists chill out, draw and meet other artists.

The Video Game Zone will host both modern & retro gaming with many casual-play and full-scale tournaments throughout the day. Browse hundreds of stalls selling collectable movie merchandise, costumes and toys. There will be a large number of free guest talks and several paid for premium guest talks over the weekend.

Already confirmed for Sheffield’s 2017 Film & Comic Convention are Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who); Mark Rolston (Aliens); Jenette Goldstein (Aliens & Terminator 2); Paul Darrow (Blakes 7, James Bond) with many more guests to be confirmed

Lowedges Festival at Greenhill Park, August 13

This is a huge event set over several acres of flat park land and includes something for everyone.

There will be a big top with top reggae bands including: Truly Apparent, Steel City Rhythm, Trixie Bang and Band, Irie White from Norfolk and Pantonic Steel Band from Stockport.

There will also be a huge free beach with deck chairs and buckets & spades plus several free funfair rides, plus a farmers market, historic re-enactment, arts & craft stalls, a dance arena, a dog show, hot food areas, a balloon race, a teddy bear parachute drop and so much more.

Also the ever-popular Classic Car Show is back with 500 classic cars.

Zippos Circus, Endcliffe Park August 17-22

Enjoy all the thrills and spills of the traditonal Big Top with this circus spectacular in Sheffield

Dinosaur World, Lyceum Theatre: August 21-23

Interactive family show where you can meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Sheffield Fayre – The Show for Sheffield at Norfolk Heritage Park, August 28

This FREE entry, major event is in its 16th successful year and is a fantastic day out for all of the family in one of Sheffield’s most wonderful parks.

Lots of fun and entertainment from 10.30am – 5.30pm :

There will be carnival arts, dance and music, interactive cultural workshops, a parade with vibrant costumes and performances from local talent as well as:

Horticulture Show and Craft Tent

The RSPCA Fun Dog Show

Model Tent and National Fairground and Circus Archive Exhibits

Classic and Vintage Cars

Family Fun Fair and Inflatable Slides

Bungee Trampolines

Sheffield Kite Flyers - Kite and Boarding Demos

Excellent Food, Trade and Exhibitor Stands

Kids Craft and lots of fun activities and more

No Exit: September 1-2, Montgomery Theatre

Three damned souls are brought to the same room in hell by a mysterious Valet. Garcin, Estelle and Inez find themselves in new and uncomfortable surroundings before slowly realising their bleak future in a place where sleep and night-time don’t exist. Could these three complete strangers be the key to each other’s salvation? And if so, will any of them dare to admit what led them to this fateful place?

Most importantly, the group must figure out if it was mere chance that brought the unlikely trio together or is it all part of a plan to make each one realise that in fact 'Hell is other people'?