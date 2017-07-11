What's happening with the new Lidl store in Sheffield?

Sheffield shoppers are eagerly anticipating the new Lidl store opening in Sheffield but what's the latest with the development?

News broke in November 2014 that Sheffield City Council had approved a new multimillion pound Lidl store on Prince of Wales Road.

The larger Lidl store will be built on the same site of the previous shop; creating ten new jobs in addition to the current employees at the store.

The store has been knocked down as workers prepare for its expansion with Lidl stating that the new, larger store would be opening in February of this year.

Signs on the development site confirmed that the store was now closed but the new shop would be opening in "early 2017".

However, the new store has yet to open and shoppers have taken to social media to comment on the lack of progress at the site.

Rumours have even circulated online that the store could be opening as late as 2018.

Lidl has now said that the store will be opening in Autumn, meaning that shoppers will have to wait until at least August before they can visit the new shop.

A spokesperson for the budget supermarket said that they would be in touch closer to the time of opening with further details and an exact opening date.

Plans for the development were first refused by the council in January 2014 with councillors saying the design would be "detrimental to the character of the area".

Developers then went back to address the concerns and the scheme was approved with 90 per cent of respondents to a public consultation exercise backing the plans.