What do you really think about Sheffield? Fill in our survey

How much do you love your city? And what could be done to improve it as a place in which you work, rest and play?

Survey: What's life like in Sheffield?

We want to know the answers to these questions and more as we launch our big city survey for Sheffield.

We want to get under the skin of the city and find out what you think makes it tick – and what ticks you off. Are the shops good enough? Are there enough great places to eat and drink in? Are your leisure and cultural needs met?

Do you feel safe when you are out and about? Are you happy with local health care? Are you fed up of being caught in traffic every day?

The Star's editor Nancy Fielder said: "Sheffield is a fantastic and unique place but we all know there are some things which could be improved to make it even better.

"That's where our readers come in. We want your feedback on the things in Sheffield that matter to you the most, so please take a few minutes of your time to complete the survey.

"This survey is wide-ranging, covering a number of issues including transport, crime, health and lifestyle."

The findings of the survey will be published in The Star later this year.

We will then be running surveys on a regular basis to ensure we continue to capture your views on all the issues that matter to your lives.

To take part in our quick and easy big city survey, click here.