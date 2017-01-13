Wellbeing programme gets local teens active

A new South Yorkshire programme is encouraging young teens to work together to become more active.

Club Activ, designed and delivered by wellbeing organisation Team Activ, is having a big impact in Penistone, working withlocal teenagers to develop their confidence, teamwork and self image.

The year-long initiative is a collaboration between Team Activ and Penistone Grammar School, providing fun and engaging activities for high school students to enable them to become ‘fit for life’ by focusing on essential life skills such as communication and relationship building.

Club Activ sessions were launched in the region last November and include a daily after school programme with a wide range of activities, such as survival skills, archery, yoga & mindfulness, cooking & nutrition and social media reporting. Students at Penistone Grammar have taken on an integral role in planning the sessions with their own organising committee and management team.

Team Activ aims to transform teams; motivating and inspiring people to work together through unique experiences and challenges.

Founder of Team Activ, Darren Padgett, said: “We see this programme as essential to introducing our kids to as many exciting and varied activities as possible in a world of short attention spans, distractions and gadgets.

“We put the programme together as a joint exercise in ensuring that there will be something for everyone throughout the timetable of adventures.”

One year seven student at Penistone Grammar School said: “It’s good to have a great mix of different things that we can do with our friends and feel that we’re all learning something new together.”

Club Activ sessions currently take place every school day between 3pm and 5pm and Team Activ has promised there will be lots more opportunities for local teens to get involved as the programme develops throughout 2017, including evening and weekend ‘Fit for Life’ clubs, a Community Wellbeing Hub, and Celebration Festivals.