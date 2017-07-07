Well-known Doncaster butcher dies at 94

A well-known and popular former Doncaster butcher has died at the age of 94.

John Glasbey, of Glasbey's Butchers, died earlier this month after a lengthy illness.

The Glasbey shop in Cantley.

Mr Glasbey, who was known as JJ and of Bessacarr, ran a shop in Everingham Road, Cantley for many years and was one of Doncaster's best known butchers before his retirement.

An obituary described him as "a well known butcher and business man and a good friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

Mr Glasbey, husband of the late Maureen, leaves two sons, Anthony and Douglas and was a father in law to Evangelina and Marie and also a devoted grandad and great grandad.

The funeral service will take place at St Paul's R.C. Church, Cantley on July 11 at 11am followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.