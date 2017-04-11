Wednesday players to donate part of their wages to fund Sheffield Children's Hospital development

Footballers often get slated for the amount of money they earn kicking a bag of wind around for 90 minutes a week.

Footballers often get slated for the amount of money they earn kicking a bag of wind around for 90 minutes a week.

But Sheffield Wednesday's players are selflessly going to give up part of their wages to fund a specialist ward at the city's children's hospital.

Every member of the Owls' senior squad will donate '90 minutes' of cash following Good Friday's clash against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City as Wednesday spearhead a charge for a play-off place.

The initiative is part of the hospital’s ‘Make it Better’ fundraising campaign that aims to match world class facilities with the existing world class care.

The Owls are dedicating the game to the campaign which needs to raise £10m regionally to complement NHS funding of over £20m.

The new development

Supporters are also be invited to get involved, with all money raised going towards the 'Sheffield Wednesday Bedroom' as the hospital aims to transform busy wards into single occupancy rooms.

And kind-hearted fans have already dug deep raising nearly £1,000 in the first day alone.

The bright, colourful bedrooms will house sufficient space for parents to sleep comfortably around enhanced facilities while their children recover from often invasive surgery.

Studies have proved that the surroundings of the hospital have a powerful effect on the well-being of patients, families and also staff in both the short and long term.

Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens with a young Owls fan during his recent visit. Picture: Sheffield Wednesday

The new bedrooms are fitted with additions that go 'above and beyond' the standard NHS provision, including vastly increased floor space, en-suite bathrooms, integrated parent beds, increased storage for longer term visitors and enhanced noise cancelling glazing.

Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens saw first-hand this week the incredible transformation from old to new when he visited the Children’s Hospital to meet staff and, of course, the children themselves.

He said: “This is a small thing for us to do but will put big smiles on faces. It is the least we can do because it is so sad to see children suffering.

“I was given a full tour of the new facilities and the changes are fantastic. The jobs all these guys do are incredible and we as players are proud to support the Make it Better campaign.

Owls players will be donating 90 minutes of their wages following the game against Cardiff City at Hillsborough to help fund the work

“I saw the old bedrooms and then the new ones and the improvements are 100 per cent. The new bedrooms are bright, airy and have lots of colour. You can see and appreciate straight away what a difference this will make.”

David Vernon-Edwards, director of The Children's Hospital Charity, added: "This fantastic gesture by Sheffield Wednesday will make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families.

“Their generous sponsorship of a private bedroom in the new wing will mean children can get better in an environment designed with them in mind.

“Many of our children are Wednesday fans and for them to stay in their own club’s bedroom whilst they are in hospital will make them like VIPs!

“The importance of families being able to stay together in comfortable surroundings at the most difficult of times cannot be over-stated. Thank you to SWFC, the players, the staff and supporters for your continued support."

Kind-hearted staff at Hillsborough will be getting involved with the option of giving up 90 minutes salary and the invitation is also extended to Wednesdayites all over the world.

Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens

To donate, click here.

Alternatively, Children’s Hospital Charity volunteers will be out in force conducting a bucket collection before the Good Friday game at Hillsborough.