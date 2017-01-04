Wedding charity plan

Why host just one party, when you could host two - and help to support St Luke’s Hospice?

When keen St Luke’s supporter and volunteer Faith Douglas was making plans for a family wedding, she realised that keeping the reception marquee for just one extra day could be the perfect way to raise money for one of her favourite charities.

And by utilising all the same services that had been called in for the wedding, she was able to organise a charity ball that raised a fantastic final total of more than £17,500.

“Once I’d decided what I was going to do, it all seemed so easy and I could have sold all the tickets twice over,” said Faith, who even managed to enlist musicians from the Thoresby Colliery Band to welcome guests to the event, with extra music for the evening provided by local band Heads Will Roll.

Faith added: “The marquee was already completely set up and fitted out and we had the flowers from the reception still in place so it looked really beautiful. And it helped too that we had some great sponsorship and support from Jones and Co Solicitors and Ballard’s Removals Ltd as well as talented and enthusiastic friends who helped make sure everything ran smoothly.”