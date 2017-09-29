WEATHER: Wet start to the day in Sheffield

Sheffield is set for a wet start to the day, with rain expected until around 11am.

According to the Met Office, it will then dry up and there will be some sunny spells, with temperatures reaching a high of 17C.

There will be some showers on Saturday morning then cloud will increase during the afternoon before the rain arrives again in the evening.

Sunday will also start off wet and the afternoon will be a mix of sunshine and blustery showers.