Weather warning: Yorkshire told to expect heavy rain and strong winds

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to sweep across Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings as it predicts gusts of 65 to 70mph in exposed areas, such as the Pennines and along the coast, with wind speeds of 50mph likely more widely.

Downpours are also expected to make driving conditions difficult and public transport may be affected. Some areas could see 25mm-50mm of rain with 100mm possible on higher ground, but forecasters say it is hard to tell exactly where the heaviest showers will occur,

The warnings cover from Wednesday morning to the early hours of Thursday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: " Heavy rain is expected across parts of northwest Wales, northern England and southern Scotland on Wednesday before clearing overnight. Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer. Bus and train services will also be affected with journey times taking longer. A few homes and businesses could also be flooded. Strong winds are also expected which could add to the difficult travel conditions."