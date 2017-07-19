WEATHER WARNING: Sheffield put on alert for severe thunderstorms this evening

Have your say

The Met Office has this morning issued a new severe weather warning which covers large swathes of northern England.

The warning is valid from 11am today until midnight.

The warning reads: "Further, possibly severe, thunderstorms may break out again this afternoon and evening, probably focused over parts of northeast Wales, central and northern England.

"Some heavy, thundery rain may also spread into parts of southwest Scotland by this evening although the risk of disruption is lower here than further south.

"Although some places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of localised sudden flooding of homes, businesses and roads.

"Frequent lightning and large hail may be additional hazards, the latter bringing potential for disruption to power networks."