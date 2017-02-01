WEATHER WARNING: Sheffield at risk of gales

Sheffield is at risk of gales later this week, the Met Office is warning today.

Forecasters are warning that Friday will start out dry initially but that it will turn increasingly windy and there will be a risk of gales.

It will be drier and brighter over the weekend.

