Weather warning issued for Sheffield for tonight

Gale force winds are set to whip Sheffield tonight, the Met Office has warned.

A Yellow Warning for wind has been issued for most of northern England as a low pressure weather system crosses the country.

The wild weather could lead to some damage and travel disruption between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow morning.

The weather warning reads: "Westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50 mph, and locally into 60s of mph. In addition, rain will be heavy at times, especially over northwest England and north Wales.

"Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts."