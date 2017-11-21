WEATHER WARNING: Fierce winds to batter Sheffield

Have your say

Forecasters have issued a weather warning for the north of England as strong winds and heavy rain sweep across the country.

The Yellow Warning for Yorkshire comes into effect tomorrow morning with the bad weather expected to last at least 24 hours.

Gusts of at least 50mph are expected with heavy rain making driving conditions hazardous.

The Met Office's weather warning reads: "Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday.

"The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions."