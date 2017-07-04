WEATHER WARNING: Alert issued for possible flash floods and violent thunderstorms for Sheffield this week

Intense downpours could flood roads, homes and businesses in Sheffield later this week, the Met Office has warned.

Forecasters have issued a Yellow Warning for a large swathe of England for Thursday and Friday this week.

Although many areas will escape the worst of the weather some places could see the storms wreak havoc.

The warning for Yorkshire and Humber reads: "Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales from Thursday morning, before clearing east early on Friday.

"While these storms may miss many places, where they do develop intense downpours are likely, bringing a low risk of sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses.

"Lightning and hail may be additional hazards."