WEATHER: Temperatures to soar in Sheffield today - but how long will the heatwave last?

Sheffield is set to enjoy one of its warmest days of the year so far today as plume of hot air from the Mediterranean envelops the UK.

Warm sunshine will dominate throughout today with temperatures peaking at around 24C this afternoon.

Despite a slight blip in the weather on Thursday and Friday the hot and sunny weather will return to Sheffield on Saturday.

Tomorrow temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today and there will be a lot more cloud around.

Friday will follow a very similar theme with lots of cloud and temperatures peaking at 19C.

Saturday will see a return to wall-to-wall sunshine with temperatures reaching 23C and Sunday will be a notch warmer at 24C.

And the heatwave looks set to last into early next week with Sheffield basking in temperatures of 25C on Monday.