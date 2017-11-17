WEATHER: Sunshine and cloud expected in Sheffield today

Sheffield will be sunny this morning until around noon, when it is expected to turn cloudy.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will only reach a high of 7C today.

Tonight will be frosty and temperatures will drop to zero.

Tomorrow there will be scattered showers, which should clear by mid-morning, then it is expected to be dry and sunny for the rest of the day.

On Sunday it will be frosty at first, then dry and sunny. It will get cloudier later in the day and rain is expected by the evening