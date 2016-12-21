WEATHER: Sunny spells and showers in Sheffield

After a bright and breezy start, a band of showers will spread across the region by afternoon, possibly heavy in places.
According to the Met Office, sunny spells will develop around midday and early afternoon.
Temperatures are set to reach a high of 8C.
They will drop overnight and there could be the odd wintry shower.
It will be frosty in sheltered parts tomorrow morning.
