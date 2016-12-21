WEATHER: Sunny spells and showers in Sheffield

After a bright and breezy start, a band of showers will spread across the region by afternoon, possibly heavy in places.

According to the Met Office, sunny spells will develop around midday and early afternoon.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 8C.

They will drop overnight and there could be the odd wintry shower.

It will be frosty in sheltered parts tomorrow morning.

Plea for help after woman found unconscious in Sheffield street

Cash and cigarettes stolen during armed raid at Sheffield shop

Ex-footballerturned South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for 'regular abuse' of cocaine

VIDEO: Woman pushed to ground and robbed of handbag in Sheffield street

Sheffield number one would be 'Christmas miracle', says man behind Chip Pan charity single

SouthYorkshire Police special constable dismissed for 'racist and puerile' Facebook posts

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE